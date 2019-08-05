On Venkatesh Prasad’s birthday, BCCI wishes him with clip of iconic delivery to Aamir Sohail

As former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad turned 50, BCCI wished him Monday and shared one of his most iconic deliveries, that delivery to Aamir Sohail in the 1996 World Cup.

This moment is etched forever in every cricket fan’s minds. Perfect time to take everyone in a rewind!!! Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad! pic.twitter.com/53tudIiSA4 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2019

There have been multiple cricketing clashes between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, but the one between Prasad and Sohail still remains a vivid one for a generation of cricket fans 23 years later. The incident took place during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final clash when Pakistan opener Sohail slammed the ball towards the mid-wicket boundary and gestured at Prasad, pointing that he would hit the ball in the same direction again. It prompted an exchange of words between the two.

And off the next delivery, a charged-up Prasad uprooted Sohail’s off-stump.

From fiery rivals to warm friends – Prasad and Sohail have come a long way since ‘THAT’ night in Bengaluru! Watch the two take a trip down memory lane over a cup of Brooke Bond @RedLabelChai on #DilSeIndia. Tune in to Star Sports at 8 AM on Sept 23! #SwadApnepanKa pic.twitter.com/O6nF5svBpz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 22, 2018

When both the cricketers sat down together and reminisced about the moment during a show last year, Sohail said that he has no hard feelings after the incident. Prasad said he shared Sohail’s sentiment but admitted that he is constantly reminded about the incident by fans almost every day.