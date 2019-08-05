Toggle Menu
On Venkatesh Prasad’s birthday, BCCI wishes him with clip of iconic delivery to Aamir Sohailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/venkatesh-prasad-aamir-sohail-wicket-video-india-vs-pakistan-cricket-moments-5879248/

On Venkatesh Prasad’s birthday, BCCI wishes him with clip of iconic delivery to Aamir Sohail

There have been multiple cricketing clashes between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, but the one between Prasad and Sohail still remains a vivid one for a generation of cricket fans 23 years later.

Venkatesh Prasad turned 50 on Monday. (File Photo)

As former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad turned 50, BCCI wished him Monday and shared one of his most iconic deliveries, that delivery to Aamir Sohail in the 1996 World Cup.

There have been multiple cricketing clashes between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, but the one between Prasad and Sohail still remains a vivid one for a generation of cricket fans 23 years later. The incident took place during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final clash when Pakistan opener Sohail slammed the ball towards the mid-wicket boundary and gestured at Prasad, pointing that he would hit the ball in the same direction again. It prompted an exchange of words between the two.

And off the next delivery, a charged-up Prasad uprooted Sohail’s off-stump.

When both the cricketers sat down together and reminisced about the moment during a show last year, Sohail said that he has no hard feelings after the incident. Prasad said he shared Sohail’s sentiment but admitted that he is constantly reminded about the incident by fans almost every day.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs West Indies: Sunil Gavaskar looks for Caribbean cricket revival
2 India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli hints at change in combination for final T20I match
3 Watch: Indian cricket team head to Guyana after wrapping T20I series