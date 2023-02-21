Venkatesh Prasad rips into Aakash Chopra for calling his views on KL Rahul as ‘personal agenda’

With the debate over if KL Rahul should retain his place in Team India’s Test lineup raging on, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who has been a staunch critic of the player, had a tiff with former cricketer Aakash Chopra for the comments the latter made on the former in his YouTube channel while defending Rahul.

“I am not saying Rahul will become like Rohit Sharma. I am just asking you with folded hands to stay calm. If there are any agendas, let’s not peddle them. Let’s talk about the numbers that are actually there and not those that suit your thoughts,” Chopra had said in his YouTube channel.

Replying to them, Prasad shared a series of tweets accusing Chopra of making a ‘vile’ video and twisting his words. “So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out,” he posted.

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

The former pacer also pointed out that he has no personal agenda against anyone and he just wants players who are not getting a fair shot by the selection committee, get their dues.

“I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for

@cricketaakash , considering he has made a great career by airing his views.”

“I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda,” he continued.

Quote tweeting an old tweet of Chopra where he had given an unfavourable opinion on Rohit Sharma, Prasad tweeted, “This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai.”

The veteran former player ultimately ended things by saying that there was no bitterness with Chopra and he wanted to put his view across because the latter’s video was on the public domain.

“And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn’t make sense to me. That doesn’t affect the players performance. Most players don’t read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited.

“I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn’t suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes,” Prasad’s Twitter thread concluded.

Recently, Rahul lost the vice-captaincy for the remaining two Tests against Australia and is in line to miss his place in the XI to fellow-opener Shubman Gill.