Women T20 Challenge: Danielle Wyatt’s whirlwind innings takes Velocity home despite late collapse

Velocity register a comprehensive win against Trailblazers by 4 wickets in the second match of Women’s T20 Challenge 2019. The modest total of 112 was never going to be enough and Danielle Wyatt made sure of that by playing a whirlwind inning of 46 runs from 35 deliveries including five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 131.43. The five quick wickets in the 16th and 17th over did give Velocity a scare and made Wyatt scratch her head but Sushree Pradhan kept her calm and finished off the match with 12 balls to spare.

Toss: Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to field first

First innings: Trailblazers lost the wicket of their Smriti Mandhana early in the powerplay overs. Opener Suzie Bates and Harleen Deol tried to rebuild the innings but Bates lost her wicket in the 9th over. Windies batter Stefanie Taylor struggled to play against spinners as she played a painfully slow innings scoring just 5 runs from 18 deliveries. Sushree Pradhan put an end to her misery.

Deol tried to accelerate towards the end but lost her wicket in the death overs and missed out on her maiden Women’s T20 challenge half-century. Trailblazers lost wickets towards the end of first innings and could manage a score of 112 for 6.

Second innings: Similar to Taylor, Hayley Mathews struggled against the spin bowling as well. Opener Shefali Sharma kept the runs flowing from one end but Mathews could not cope up with the pressure of dot balls mounting on her and got bowled by Deepti.

Wyatt did not let Trailblazers bowlers dominate and played a whirlwind inning to get Velocity on the doorstep of victory. She had support from Mithali at the other end, who kept things simple and gave Wyatt the strike.

The big twist came in the 17th over when Wyatt lost her wicket. Her wicket was followed up by four more wickets without the scoreboard ticking further. Pradhan finished off the match with a couple of runs after Velocity lost 5 wickets in just 8 deliveries.

Gamechanger: Wyatt’s innings changed the course of the game in a few overs. She took on the spinners and hit them for fours and sixes all over the park keeping the required run rate well within the grasp.

Brief Scorecard:Trailblazers: 112/6 (Harleen 43, Bates 26; Ekta Bisht 2/13) lose to Velocity: 113/7 in 18 overs (Wyatt 46, Shafali 34; Deepti 4/14) by 3 wickets.