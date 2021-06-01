Never claimed to be a vegan: Virat Kohli responds to trolls over eggs in his diet

Virat Kohli gestures to the umpire during the T20I series vs England (BCCI)

India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday responded to trolls and said that he never claimed to be a vegan. Kohli was getting trolled for consuming eggs despite claiming years back that he was a vegan.

“I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I’m vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want),” Kohli, who is currently quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai with team India, wrote.

Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma, is a vegan and Kohli had admitted earlier that it was she who had played a key role in changing his diet routine.

Few days ago, during one of his ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Kohli answered fans’ questions ranging from the meaning of his daughter’s name to what constitutes his diet. The India captain had said: “Lots of vegetables, some eggs, two cups of coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities.”

Hi @imVkohli , probably 2-3 years back I heard you in one of the interviews that you are vegan ? Then what’s that egg doing in your diet ? pic.twitter.com/IbUU94tWYz — Ankit Singh (@Ankit123singh) May 29, 2021

He had also earlier mentioned health reasons for turning into a vegan. “I had a cervical spine issue which resulted in a tingling sensation in my little finger, making it difficult for me to bat. It happened around the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018. Moreover, my stomach became a bit acidic, my uric acid went high and my stomach started pulling calcium from the bones which actually resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever,” Kohli had said during the chat.

In October 2019, Kohli had revealed that he has turned vegetarian and never felt better as an athlete.

Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2019

As per reports, the Indian cricket team captain has given up on animal protein like eggs and dairy products in 2018.