Saturday, April 24, 2021
Latest news

Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother passes away due to Covid-19

Bengaluru-based Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.

By: PTI |
April 24, 2021 10:02:35 pm
India women's team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy (File Photo)

India’s women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19.

The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother’s demise on Saturday.

“Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!,” Veda wrote.

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

