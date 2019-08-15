VB Chandrasekhar, former India player, passes away

Toggle Menu
Former India player VB Chandrasekhar, 57, passed away after a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday. 

VB Chandrasekhar was involved in cricket as a coach, commentator and selector after his retirement.  (Facebook/ChandrasekharVB)

Chandrasekhar, known as VB in cricketing circles, represented India as an opener in seven ODIs. After retiring from domestic cricket, he was involved in coaching and commentary roles. He also briefly served as India selector and was also the manager of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for three years.

Several cricketers have written their tributes to Chandrasekhar following news of his demise.

Interestingly, it had been Chandrasekhar who had been instrumental in bringing MS Dhoni to Chennai Super Kings, “raising the paddle to the unheard sum of $ 1.5 million dollars” so that CSK got their man at the IPL auction.

This was remembered fondly on Twitter on Thursday by Joy Bhattacharjya, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team at that auction.

