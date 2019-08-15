VB Chandrasekhar, former India player, passes away

Former India player VB Chandrasekhar, 57, passed away after a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday.

Chandrasekhar, known as VB in cricketing circles, represented India as an opener in seven ODIs. After retiring from domestic cricket, he was involved in coaching and commentary roles. He also briefly served as India selector and was also the manager of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for three years.

Several cricketers have written their tributes to Chandrasekhar following news of his demise.

Terrible news…VB…too soon. Shocking! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2019

Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/g2mtq8wRos — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019

Wittiest Indian cricket team selector I have known VB Chandrasekar sir left us too soon #RIP #greatman — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2019

Interestingly, it had been Chandrasekhar who had been instrumental in bringing MS Dhoni to Chennai Super Kings, “raising the paddle to the unheard sum of $ 1.5 million dollars” so that CSK got their man at the IPL auction.

Devastated to hear that VB Chandrasekhar has passed away. I remember him in the first ever IPL auction in 2008, raising the paddle to the unheard sum of $ 1.5 million dollars to bring MS Dhoni to CSK.

He will be missed. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 15, 2019

This was remembered fondly on Twitter on Thursday by Joy Bhattacharjya, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team at that auction.