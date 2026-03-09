‘He knows what he’s doing’: Michael Vaughan hails Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball genius after T20 World Cup win

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir successfully led his side to their third T20 World Cup title with a win over New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With this triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Gambhir has won his second ICC trophy as coach of the Indian team after the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and fourth in total, including the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, which he won as a player.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Gambhir, especially the way the latter handled the many superstar players in the squad.

“I think Gautam Gambhir gets a lot of stick in India because primarily the Test team have not performed. But in white-ball cricket, if you look at what he’s doing now… he’s won the Champions Trophy, won a T20 World Cup, won an Asia Cup as well. He knows what he’s doing with the white-ball team and he’s taken the white-ball team from what was an excellent squad when he took over the job. You know, let’s be honest, I wouldn’t mind coaching this Indian side!” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.