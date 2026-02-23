David Miller reveals how South Africa dismantled Varun Chakaravarthy: ‘We’ve got to take him down, because he is a threat to every team’

Varun Chakaravarthy has been key to India dominating opposition sides with the ball over the past one and a half years or so, particularly in the ongoing T20 World Cup with the defending champions often suffering from batting collapses. However, he ended up being taken to the cleaners on Sunday in their first Super Eights clash against South Africa and India ended up being thrashed by 76 runs.

David Miller and Dewald Brevis laid into Chakaravarthy and the spinner ended up conceding a whopping 47 runs in his four overs. Miller, who scored 63 off 35 balls, said that they were looking to make sure that they make the most of any bad delivery from Chakravarthy.