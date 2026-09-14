Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is, doubtful for Asian Games

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against Afghanistan with a side strain, with his participation in the upcoming Asian Games also under the cloud. The 35-year-old, who returned to the Indian team after spending two months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, had been at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence undergoing rehab and was cleared to play the Afghanistan series.

The Indian Express understands that Varun has been told to report to the CoE immediately for further tests after he complained of a side strain at the conclusion of Sunday’s first T20I in Delhi on Sunday. With the Indian team set to leave for the Asian Games in Japan on September 18, his availability remains unclear at this stage, with a decision expected only after the medical team takes further tests. It is understood that the Indian team management has also taken aback by Varun’s latest injury as prior to the series, he had cleared the fitness test at the CoE.