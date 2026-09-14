Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is, doubtful for Asian Games

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against Afghanistan with a side strain, with his participation in the upcoming Asian Games also under the cloud. The 35-year-old, who returned to the Indian team after spending two months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, had been at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence undergoing rehab and was cleared to play the Afghanistan series.
The Indian Express understands that Varun has been told to report to the CoE immediately for further tests after he complained of a side strain at the conclusion of Sunday’s first T20I in Delhi on Sunday. With the Indian team set to leave for the Asian Games in Japan on September 18, his availability remains unclear at this stage, with a decision expected only after the medical team takes further tests. It is understood that the Indian team management has also taken aback by Varun’s latest injury as prior to the series, he had cleared the fitness test at the CoE.
Varun’s injury puts the focus back again on the CoE. This isn’t the first instance of a player returning after rehab and again getting injured. During the UK tour, pacer Harshit Rana suffered a hamstring injury and was sent back to India, where he has been undergoing rehab. And during the rehab process, he suffered a rectus femoris strain during the match simulation for his inclusion in the team for the T20Is against Afghanistan and the Asian Games. Yash Thakur was named his replacement after he was ruled out.
Earlier this year, he injured his toe during the IPL and underwent a rehab programme at the CoE before joining the T20I squad for the tour of the UK. However, like Rana, he also picked up a hamstring injury and spent two months on the sidelines recovering and working on his fitness.
Before his comeback to the Indian team, Varun also played a game for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He was eventually cleared to play the Afghanistan series, but during the outing at Kotla, where India won by 7 seven wickets, he is understood to have picked up a side strain.
Having struggled off-late with the ball since the T20 World Cup, Varun appeared to have found his form back in the first T20I against Afghanistan, where in the four overs he conceded only 16 runs and picked up one wicket. Speaking of his comeback after the game, Varun said, “Look, injuries are very common for all sportspeople and it just shows that we are working, we are giving our best. Sometimes we push beyond our limits and that is when the body gives in. So, that is when we have to take a step back and work better and come back stronger.”
Varun, will now head back to the CoE, with a slim chance of making it to the Asian Games. Defending champions India play their first match on September 28 and the chances of Varun recovering in time for the event looks far-fetched as things stand.
If Varun is ruled out, India may bring Kuldeep Yadav, who is currently playing county cricket for Yorkshire, back into the fold as they already have Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as their spinners.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.