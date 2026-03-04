‘Varun Chakaravarthy has the ability to take a wicket every ball’: Morne Morkel backs spinner ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final against England

Varun Chakaravarthy has struggled against formidable sides such as South Africa and the West Indies, and faces the English challenge on the smaller boundaries of the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

In two sessions, one in the evening on Tuesday and one in the afternoon on Wednesday, Varun Chakaravarthy was hard at work, bowling either at one batter or a single stump. The 34-year-old, who was viewed as a reliable bowler of four overs for Suryakumar Yadav before the T20 World Cup began, has taken 12 wickets in this tournament, but half of those have come against the Netherlands and Namibia.

He has struggled against formidable sides such as South Africa and the West Indies, and faces the English challenge on the smaller boundaries of the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

“Just a normal routine session with Varun. He really enjoys a single-wicket practice a day before the game. We can mentally go through his process. The conversations we have had is just about clarity and for him to walk away feeling good about his bowling,” bowling coach Morne Morkel said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.