Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana ruled out of remainder of ENG T20I series

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India will have to do without the services of Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana for the remainder of the England series with both players getting ruled out due to hamstring injuries. Captain Shreyas Iyer as well as the BCCI confirmed the developments.
“Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is,” the BCCI said in a statement. Iyer said that Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna will replace the duo in the 4th T20I. “We’ve got two changes, two injuries actually. Varun and Harshit go out, so Washington and Prasidh comes in,” Iyer said at the toss
After playing the IPL with a fractured toe towards the end, Varun had taken a short break, travelling to Sri Lanka with a couple of his teammates from Tamil Nadu. India played the Ireland T20Is without him and ended up losing 2-0, their first series loss to the Irish. With Varun coming back ahead of the England series, losing him again does Iyer no favours after India are already under pressure going 0-2 down in the 5-match series with just 2 more matches left.
For pacer Rana, this was another setback after he was ruled out of India’s T20 World Cup squad earlier this year with a knee injury that required surgery. He also missed the entirety of the Indian Premier League and had just returned to the team for the Ireland series.
On Tuesday, India were thrashed by 125 runs, their worst-ever T20I defeat in a chase, by England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, being wiped out for just 76 runs runs in reply to a target of 202. It is India’s fourth defeat in five matches since they won the 2026 T20 World Cup, with the one game they didn’t lose being the washed-out first T20I of this series.
England took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and thus can’t lose this series now. Just four Indian players managed to get to double-digit scores, with the highest being 13 runs scored by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma.
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