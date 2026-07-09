Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana ruled out of remainder of ENG T20I series

India will have to do without the services of Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana for the remainder of the England series. (CREIMAS)

India will have to do without the services of Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana for the remainder of the England series with both players getting ruled out due to hamstring injuries. Captain Shreyas Iyer as well as the BCCI confirmed the developments.

“Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is,” the BCCI said in a statement. Iyer said that Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna will replace the duo in the 4th T20I. “We’ve got two changes, two injuries actually. Varun and Harshit go out, so Washington and Prasidh comes in,” Iyer said at the toss