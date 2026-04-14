Varun Aaron on Praful Hinge’s plan to dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Had the conviction to get Vaibhav out’

Praful Hinge of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates after taking the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals during Match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, on April 13, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first home win of IPL 2026, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs to claim their second win of the season.

Two key architects of the victory – debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain – took a combined figures of 8/58 to lead the hosts to victory. Bowling coach Varun Aaron revealed that he had pleaded with the bowlers ahead of the game to enjoy the occasion, or else he would be upset with both of them.

“My only plan to them was to just enjoy the game today because you debut only once in any form of cricket, and I feel from where they’ve come, both the bowlers and what they’ve done today is massive, and you’ve just got to enjoy the game. My only plea to both of them was before the game that if I don’t see you enjoying the game, I’m going to be really angry with you, and they really did enjoy the game, and we all enjoyed it as well,” Aaron said in the post-match press conference.