Trishul floodlights, crescent roof: Varanasi stadium awaits BCCI clearance

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will send a team to inspect its newly constructed stadium in Varanasi next week. If the venue meets the board’s requirements, it could host Under-19 matches soon. The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) is keen to host Women’s Premier League (WPL) matches in Varanasi next year. As part of the preparations, the board plans to organise a few matches at the venue to test the newly laid pitches.

“The work is complete. We will need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the BCCI before competitive cricket can be played here. The UPCA wants the board to schedule some of the ongoing Under-19 matches at the venue to test the pitches. The BCCI will send its team to inspect the stadium next week, following which it will submit a report to the board. We are hopeful of getting some Under-19 matches, which will help us assess whether the pitches are up to the mark,” a source said.