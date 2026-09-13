In a first, Vande Mataram, Jana Gana Mana both played before India game

Indian players at national anthem before the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

In a first, both Vande Mataram, India’s national song, and Jana Gana Mana, India’s national anthem, were played before the start of the Men in Blues’ first T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Sunday evening. In cricket games, usually just the national anthems of the two competing nations is played before the match.

In accordance with the directive issued by the Union Home Ministry on January 28, all six stanzas of Vande Mataram were played before Jana Gana Mana. Following this, the Afghanistan national anthem was played.

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