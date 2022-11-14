scorecardresearch
Van der Dussen fit for South Africa’s series in Australia

Batsman recovered from a broken finger to make the South Africa squad on Monday for a three-test series in Australia starting next month.

(FILE)

Batsman Rassie van der Dussen recovered from a broken finger to make the South Africa squad on Monday for a three-test series in Australia starting next month.

The Proteas also included uncapped fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and recalled batsman Theunis de Bruyn, who hasn’t played international cricket since 2019.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen was selected after Ryan Rickelton missed out through injury.

South Africa will be without top-order batsman Keegan Petersen, who has been a regular in the important position of No. 3 but is out with a hamstring injury sustained while playing domestic cricket.

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj is part of the squad and Cricket South Africa said he should be fit in time despite currently undergoing treatment for a groin muscle injury.

Captain Dean Elgar’s Proteas play three tests against the Aussies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in December and early January. The series is a meeting of the top two teams in the World Test Championship standings, where Australia is top and South Africa No. 2.

South Africa will be under the guidance of interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa for the first time and it’s the Proteas first assignment since their shock elimination at this month’s Twenty20 World Cup after losing to the Netherlands.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 05:50:55 pm
Review: Only the Strong Survive: The Boss turns soul provider

