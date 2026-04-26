‘He’s my new favourite player’: Pat Cummins in awe of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his 36-ball ton

15-year-old cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to shatter records while adding new names to the list of players left in awe of his astonishing batting. The teenage superstar in the making has a new admirer: Australian premier pacer and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins.

After he slammed a 36-ball ton against SRH in Rajasthan Royals’ first home game in Jaipur in the Indian Premier League, Cummins said Sooryavanshi is his new favourite player.

“Yeah, I think he’s my new favourite player. He hits the ball so hard, and it’s great to watch. It’s good fun,” Cummins said in the post-match press conference after SRH overhauled the 229-run target in just 18.3 overs, courtesy of cracking fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.