Vaibhav Sooryavanshi likely for T20I tour to Ireland, to become youngest India player

Sooryavanshi doesn't seem overawed by reputation and has taken on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah – whom he hit for a six on the first ball he faced - and Josh Hazlewood with aplomb. (X/BCCI)

Likely to be picked for this June’s India T20I tour to Ireland, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become the youngest player to represent the country. The Indian Express understands that the selectors might give the 15-year-old the big break in the short series just before a white-ball tour of England.

“He is in contention for the Ireland tour and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players,” a source in the Indian cricket board confirmed.

The left-hander, who has taken some of the best bowlers in the world to the cleaners in the last edition and continues in the same vein this year as well, has already hit a 26-ball 78 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a 17-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings and a 14-ball 39 against Mumbai Indians so far this season. He doesn’t seem overawed by reputation and has taken on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah – whom he hit for a six on the first ball he faced – and Josh Hazlewood with aplomb.