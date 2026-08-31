Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record, becomes Youngest Duleep Trophy half-centurion

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books on Monday, becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history at just 15 years and 157 days. Playing for East Zone in the semifinal against Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, the attacking opener reached his fifty off just 42 balls, smashing a six off off-spinner Saransh Jain to bring up the milestone.

The record had stood for 57 years, previously held by Laxman Singh, who scored a fifty at 16 years and 23 days in the 1969 edition. Piyush Chawla had also registered a Duleep Trophy half-century at 16 years and 307 days in 2005.