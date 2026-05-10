Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks sixes world record, becomes to fastest to hit 100 T20 maximums

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s early dismissal may have cost Rajasthan Royals during a crushing 77-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans in a 230-run chase on Saturday night in Jaipur. However, the dashing left-hander’s quickfire start had briefly threatened Gujarat early in the Powerplay.
The 15-year-old broke yet another world record as he smashed Mohammed Siraj for a six to kick-start his innings. Sooryavanshi flayed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada across the first two overs, cracking three sixes and two fours before being dismissed by a sharp bouncer. Sooryavanshi, however, walked away with two staggering world records within only 29 appearances since his professional debut in the format last year.
Sooryavanshi became the first teenager to smash 100 sixes with his first maximum of the innings against Siraj. Moreover, the Bihar prodigy also became the fastest-ever to reach the landmark, smashing the previous records by a staggering margin. Sooryavanshi blasted his 100th six off only his 515th delivery in T20 cricket, surpassing the previous best of Karanbir Singh who got to 100 sixes in 813 balls.
West Indies legend Kieron Pollard, who took 843 balls to reach the mark, is third on the list. Romario Shepherd (845) and Sekkuge Prasanna (850) complete the top five.
Earlier this season, Sooryavanshi had set a new record for the most sixes in an IPL innings by an Indian, clobbering 12 maximums against Sunrisers Hyderabad during his 37-ball century. In only 11 innings this edition, Sooryavanshi has smashed 40 sixes, just three short of the record for most sixes by an Indian in any edition of the IPL. Overall, Chris Gayle holds the record for most maximums in an IPL season, having struck 59 sixes in the 2012 season.
Sooryavanshi tops the batting charts for Rajasthan in the ongoing IPL season, scoring 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 236.55.
515 balls – Sooryavanshi
813 balls – Karanbir Singh
843 balls – Kieron Pollard
845 balls – Romario Shepherd
850 balls – Seekuge Prasanna
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 102* sixes
Rahmanullah Gurbaz – 90 sixes
Dewald Brevis – 73 sixes
Gulsan Jha – 53 sixes
Ishan Kishan – 53 sixes
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