Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks sixes world record, becomes to fastest to hit 100 T20 maximums

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s early dismissal may have cost Rajasthan Royals during a crushing 77-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans in a 230-run chase on Saturday night in Jaipur. However, the dashing left-hander’s quickfire start had briefly threatened Gujarat early in the Powerplay.

The 15-year-old broke yet another world record as he smashed Mohammed Siraj for a six to kick-start his innings. Sooryavanshi flayed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada across the first two overs, cracking three sixes and two fours before being dismissed by a sharp bouncer. Sooryavanshi, however, walked away with two staggering world records within only 29 appearances since his professional debut in the format last year.