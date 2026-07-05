‘Might play in the 2027 World Cup’: Ex-wonderkid’s prediction on Sooryavanshi

Sivaramakrishnan, himself among the youngest debutants of all time for India, also felt that Sooryavanshi should be introduced in ODIs as well and backed the teenager to potentially play in the 2027 World Cup. (AP Photo)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took his first tentative steps in international cricket in India’s four-wicket defeat to England in the second T20I. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi became the youngest to ever play international cricket for India and former spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan felt that he should be made to play as many games as possible now that he has been given a debut.

Sivaramakrishnan, himself among the youngest debutants of all time for India, also felt that Sooryavanshi should be introduced in ODIs as well and backed the teenager to potentially play in the 2027 World Cup. “He sure should get a chance at the upcoming 50 overs World Cup if he does exceedingly well in the T20 format. He should get an opportunity because he’s going to be a match winner,” Sivaramakrishnan told PTI. “When he scores runs, he’s going to be a match-winner in all formats of white-ball cricket,”