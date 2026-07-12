Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attends Wimbledon, picks Jannik Sinner as winner

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15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came suited and ready to watch his first Wimbledon event on Sunday, picking Jannik Sinner to win the whole thing. Sinner is facing Alexander Zverev in the men’s final in a tight affair.
“Wanted to watch the final and of course, experience how it is to watch this live. To see how the players play in the final, I think it’ll be a good experience. I have been following the sport for 4-5 years so I used to watch Nadal a lot as well as Djokovic,” Sooryavanshi said.
“Alcaraz is not in this tournament. So while I was following the matches, I liked Sinner a lot. The way he has dominated the tournament, hopefully, he’ll win today,” he added.
The young Indian cricket sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi steps into the iconic world of Wimbledon! 🎾🏏
From soaking in the electric atmosphere of the Championships to sharing his thoughts on tennis, Vaibhav opens up in this exclusive interview.#Wimbledon 2026 | LIVE NOW on… pic.twitter.com/LssvFh6eWI
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2026
Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest player to represent India in the second T20I in Manchester last week, was caught wanting against the short ball in the last two matches at Nottingham and Bristol. Opening the batting in his first three internationals, the left-hander managed 15, 13 and 14.
Sooryavanshi was replaced by Sanju Samson in the 5th T20I after a quiet start to his Indian senior career. For Sooryavanshi, the first three matches offered valuable exposure rather than defining his career. At 15, time remains firmly on his side, and this brief break before the Zimbabwe tour could prove an important part of his development rather than a step backwards.
Captain Shreyas Iyer explained the reasoning behind the decision to bench Sooryavanshi, stating that the team wanted a right-hander to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma and they wanted to try a new combination.
“We needed to try the best combination that would be perfect in these conditions. And we also wanted a right-hander to go on with Abhishek (Sharma). So, that was one of the major reasons. And if you see, I was the only one out of all the left-handers who was a right-hander,” Iyer said in the post-match press conference.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.