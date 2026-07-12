Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attends Wimbledon, picks Jannik Sinner as winner

15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came suited and ready to watch his first Wimbledon event on Sunday, picking Jannik Sinner to win the whole thing. (Screengrabs: X/Star Sports)

15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came suited and ready to watch his first Wimbledon event on Sunday, picking Jannik Sinner to win the whole thing. Sinner is facing Alexander Zverev in the men’s final in a tight affair.

“Wanted to watch the final and of course, experience how it is to watch this live. To see how the players play in the final, I think it’ll be a good experience. I have been following the sport for 4-5 years so I used to watch Nadal a lot as well as Djokovic,” Sooryavanshi said.

“Alcaraz is not in this tournament. So while I was following the matches, I liked Sinner a lot. The way he has dominated the tournament, hopefully, he’ll win today,” he added.