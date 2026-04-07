Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah: 15-year-old shows you need courage to take down the legend

There was no sign of a player worried about reputation or past records. It was pure, fearless hitting. All from a 15-year-old, who came up against Jasprit Bumrah for the first time. A ‘T20 baby’ coming up against a once in a generation bowler made for a fascinating build up in the lead up to Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians. And when the moment arrived, it was the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi showing the best in the world what it takes to hit Bumrah. Not just skills, you need to be courageous against Bumrah.

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In his brief career so far, Sooryavanshi had never faced Bumrah before Tuesday. It takes most batters a bit of time to settle in against him. To get an understanding of his action and his style of bowling. Some established names in world cricket are still figuring out the game.

Sooryavanshi, though, seems to be made of a different metal. The 15-year-old showed no signs of nerves. The first one was a length delivery that landed on the leg-stump channel. It had landed in Sooryavanshi’s slot. The reputation of the bowler didn’t matter. He swung it over long-on for a six as Bumrah walked back with a smile

It was a statement shot, struck cleanly and with complete conviction. There was no hesitation in his approach.

Two balls later, he did it again. This time, Bumrah sent in a short delivery, again in the leg-stump, which again happened to be in Sooryavanshi’s range. And again without any half measures, he treated the ball on merit, pulling him for a six over square-leg. It was controlled and confident, the kind that showed a batsman fully in charge of his method. A teenager was taking on the world’s premier fast bowler and making it look simple. Play the ball, not the bowler as they say.

If that was not enough, Sooryavanshi carried the same approach against Trent Boult. The New Zealander has troubled many top batters over the years, especially early in the innings. But there was no holding back in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The left-arm pacer dug the ball short, trying to rush him. Sooryavanshi, however, was ready. He swung hard and sent it flying towards backward square leg for another six. The bat swing was fast, clean and full of purpose.

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Hardik Pandya was now searching for answers. His bowlers were being put under pressure, and the field had already been set on the defensive. In an 11-over game where every over mattered, this was not part of the plan.

MI had started with a strategy to keep things tight, aiming at the stumps and around the leg-side. But that ploy worked in the southpaw’s favour. He likes the ball in those zones, and he used it to full effect. The more they tried to contain him, the more he found ways to attack.

Even when Pandya turned to Shardul Thakur in the fifth over, the result did not change immediately. Sooryavanshi went after him as well, smashing two sixes and a four. By then, the momentum was fully with him. Every ball looked like it could disappear.

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There was no sign of a player worried about reputation or past records. It was pure, fearless hitting. But T20 cricket moves quickly. Off the last ball of the fifth over, the innings came to an end. Sooryavanshi was caught at deep extra cover, bringing the brief but explosive knock to a close.

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He had made 39 off just 14 balls. 56 percent of the runs (22 runs) had come on the on-side. MI had been struck by a six-hitting storm after torrential rain had delayed the start of play by over two-and-a-half hours.

It was not a long innings, but it left a mark on the game. What stood out most was not just the runs, but the way they came. Sooryavanshi did not wait for loose deliveries. He forced the bowlers to bowl to his strengths. He made them adjust to him, rather than the other way around.

In a short powerplay of just 3.2 overs, MI tried to stay defensive. But against a batter who was clear and bold in his approach, that caution came at a cost. For a 15-year-old to take on the best in the world like this speaks of rare confidence. Sooryavanshi may still be early in his journey, but on this showing, he already looks unafraid of any challenge.