Sooryavanshi in Tilak Varma-led India A squad for One-Day tri-series in SL

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Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included in the India A squad for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Thursday. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi has been included in the white-ball squad who will face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in a One-Day tri-series from June 9 to June 21. The team will be led by Tilak Varma.
India A are set to face Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in two matches each during the round-robin stage which ends on June 19. The BCCI also said that India A will play two long-form matches against Sri Lanka A after the tri-series and the squad for that series will be announced on a later date. “The white-ball series will be played in Dambulla, while the multi-day matches will take place in Galle,” said the Board.
Riyan Parag is vice captain of the side while Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra have been included as wicketkeeping options.
Sooryavanshi first made headlines at the auction before the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having been picked by Rajasthan Royals while being merely 13 years old. He then burst onto the scene by cracking 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) that season. He was aged 14 at the time, thus becoming the youngest centurion in men’s T20 history, in addition to nearly breaking Chris Gayle’s record for fastest-ever IPL century.
He then played a leading role in India’s run to the U19 World Cup title with a record-breaking 175 in 80 balls in the final against England. After that Sooryavanshi has simply picked up where he left off last season in the IPL, scoring 440 runs thus far in 11 innings at an astonishing strike rate of 236.55 and average of 40 with two half-centuries and a century.
Sooryavanshi is expected to become the youngest player of all time to represent India in international cricket. The Indian Express understands that the selectors might give the 15-year-old the big break in the short series just before a white-ball tour of England.
Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest male cricketer to represent India, when he made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. Overall, Shafali Verma is the youngest cricketer to play for India at the age of 15 years, seven months and 27 days. If Sooryavanshi plays on the tour to Ireland, he will break Shafali’s record. The two T20Is are scheduled for June 26 and 28.
India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.
To be updated…
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