Sooryavanshi in Tilak Varma-led India A squad for One-Day tri-series in SL

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included in the India A squad for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Thursday. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi has been included in the white-ball squad who will face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in a One-Day tri-series from June 9 to June 21. The team will be led by Tilak Varma.

India A are set to face Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in two matches each during the round-robin stage which ends on June 19. The BCCI also said that India A will play two long-form matches against Sri Lanka A after the tri-series and the squad for that series will be announced on a later date. “The white-ball series will be played in Dambulla, while the multi-day matches will take place in Galle,” said the Board.