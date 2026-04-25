Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams third-fastest IPL century in match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India, on April 25, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered another record on Saturday in a short career filled with milestones as he slammed a 36-ball century in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was also the third fastest century in the league and he got to his second IPL ton with the help of 5 fours and 12 sixes.

Earlier, after being dropped by Aniket Verma, Sooryavanshi had got to his half century in just 15 balls, a feat he had repeated earlier in the season as well. With his belligerent hitting, he also became the youngest player to reach 1000 T20 runs.

Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 last month, returned for his second IPL season with high expectations after scoring an explosive 80-ball 175 in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph in February.