‘Want to score 200 in a T20’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his next big ambition

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Most young cricketers dream of scoring their first T20 century. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already thinking far beyond that. In a candid chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on The Switch, the youngster revealed an ambition that instantly grabbed attention – he wants to score 200 in a T20 innings and break Chris Gayle’s iconic record of 175*.
What made the moment memorable wasn’t just the scale of the dream, but how casually and confidently he spoke about it. The conversation began with Pietersen asking whether he enjoyed celebrating half-centuries. Sooryavanshi’s response was short, almost dismissive.
“No, not that much.”
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That single line revealed plenty about his mindset. For him, fifty runs aren’t an achievement to celebrate — they’re only the beginning.
Pietersen then asked whether he preferred batting first or chasing in T20 cricket. Once again, the youngster kept it simple.
“Anything, but I want to score 200 in T20.”
Even in today’s era of explosive batting, a T20 double century still feels almost unimaginable. The highest individual score in men’s T20 cricket remains Gayle’s unforgettable unbeaten 175 during the 2013 IPL season.
Pietersen quickly reminded him of that milestone.
“So Chris Gayle’s got 175.”
But Sooryavanshi didn’t hesitate.
“Yeah, I want to break his record. I want to score 200.”
Pietersen, clearly amused and impressed by the youngster’s attitude, wrapped up the interaction by telling him that sessions like these would help prepare him for achieving such milestones. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi’s IPL franchise strengthened the mood around the camp by securing a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs after a 30-run win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
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