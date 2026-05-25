‘Want to score 200 in a T20’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his next big ambition

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed that he is aiming at a T20 double century. (CREIMAS)

Most young cricketers dream of scoring their first T20 century. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already thinking far beyond that. In a candid chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on The Switch, the youngster revealed an ambition that instantly grabbed attention – he wants to score 200 in a T20 innings and break Chris Gayle’s iconic record of 175*.

What made the moment memorable wasn’t just the scale of the dream, but how casually and confidently he spoke about it. The conversation began with Pietersen asking whether he enjoyed celebrating half-centuries. Sooryavanshi’s response was short, almost dismissive.

“No, not that much.”

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