Sooryavanshi humiliating great bowlers exposes cricket’s systemic ills: Chappell

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
While there is reason to celebrate the sheer brilliance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, one must also look at how the teenager’s effortless evisceration of some of the most accomplished bowlers exposes a worrying direction that cricket is headed towards, according to former Australia captain Greg Chappell. Chappell, considered one of the greatest batters of all time and India’s head coach from 2005 to 2007, said that Sooryavanshi’s success shows that “the modern environment has been engineered to make bowling extinct”.
Chappell admitted that he is mightily impressed with Sooryavanshi, comparing the teenager to some of the greats of the game. “In his elegant downswing and flawless balance, there are distinct echoes of the great Graeme Pollock and the incomparable Sir Garfield Sobers. When he slashes across the line or lofts over extra cover, one glimpses the ferocious, instinctive genius of Brian Lara, combined with the devastating, ball-one intent of Adam Gilchrist,” said Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo.
“It is a classic, pure method being deployed with contemporary violence, proving that his talent is a rare gift to the game. However, his unprecedented success at such a tender age serves as a profound warning sign.”
Chappell said that while Sooryavanshi took “modern batting to a completely unheralded plane”, he also felt “a profound sense of unease” seeing it.
“If a child who has barely completed his physical development can step onto the global stage and effortlessly humiliate elite international bowlers, it exposes a systemic illness within the sport. Sooryavanshi is the ultimate canary in the coal mine, showing us that the modern environment has been engineered to make bowling extinct. The combination of hyper-engineered bat technology, drastically shortened boundary ropes, and completely lifeless, flat pitches has swung the game monstrously in favour of batters. This lopsided environment threatens to reduce T20 cricket to a repetitive, mechanical loop of boundaries that will ultimately alienate the sporting public. The entertainment value of any sport relies fundamentally on jeopardy, and when that jeopardy is stripped away, the spectacle quickly loses its gloss,” said Chappell.
Chappell further said that cricket has now reached a definitive tipping point. “As administrators and caretakers of the game, we are faced with two contrasting paths. We can either completely dismiss over 250 years of rich cricket history and allow T20 to drift into an entertainment product that has far more in common with Major League Baseball than cricket, or we can actively intervene to preserve the delicate balance between bat and ball, paying proper homage to the centuries of evolution that came before us,” he said.
He stated that while there have been instances of batsmen dominating in the past, instances of big-hitting and high strike rates were a breathtaking anomaly of pure, unadulterated genius overcoming a balanced, hostile attack on a true pitch.
“Today, the IPL has effectively democratised that sort of destruction. The structural parameters of modern T20 have turned a rare, magical masterclass into an assembly-line expectation. This imbalance has been institutionalised by the short-sighted introduction of the Impact Player rule in the IPL, a tactical luxury that effectively grants the batting side an extra specialist hitter without consequence. By removing the traditional risk of lower-order collapse, the rule liberates the top order to swing with reckless impunity from the first ball, completely unburdened by the historic necessity of preserving wickets,” said Chappell.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.