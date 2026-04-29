‘Advantage of youth’: Sunil Gavaskar with high praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL performances

Sooryavashi has become the first batter to reach 400 runs this IPL and has done so with an incredible strike rate of 238.09. (BCCI/PTI)

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has lavished praise on Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old opening dynamo Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the left-hander started off yet another successful run-chase for his team with a lung-bursting start for them.

Sooryavanshi put 43 runs on the scoreboard in a 16-ball onslaught that helped his team take down Punjab Kings’ significant target of 223 which RR took down with four balls to spare.

“He made excellent use of the field and picked the line beautifully. The way he strikes the ball with such ease and power is remarkable,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports. He then added, “The shots he was hitting were brilliant. Even 10 fielders at the boundary would not have been enough. He doesn’t seem to be fazed. That, I think, is the benefit of being so young. You are not worried about anything. You don’t look at the opposition,”