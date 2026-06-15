Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushes Sri Lanka fielder after IND A lose Super Over

15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in an ugly exchange with Sri Lankan players after India A suffered a stinging Super Over defeat in their third match of the Tri-Nation A series in Dambulla on Monday.

In a humdinger at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, where India A failed to chase 19 runs in the Super Over with Sooryavanshi and Shedge at the crease, following the 50-over game ending in a tie, the Sri Lankan players celebrated excessively with loud cheers, hooting and possible instigation.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi invloved in Physical Fight with Srilanka players

Not a good sign ✍️ #Indavssla pic.twitter.com/HSoWxW4esJ — Keshava (@Keshav367212606) June 15, 2026

A dejected Sooryavanshi confronted them, engaged in a verbal spat with the Sri Lankan players, and ended up shoving one of them before the entire Sri Lankan team stepped in to separate the two players who were physically going at each other.

This is India A’s second loss in three games, following a previous rain curtailed match against Afghanistan which they lost by four runs via the DLS method. The team, led by Tilak Varma, had started their campaign with a win over the same Sri Lanka A side in another low scoring thriller.

AS IT HAPPENED | India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series 4th Match Highlights

Coming off an exceptional IPL 2026 season, where he was the highest run scorer with 776 runs to win the elusive Orange Cap, expectations were sky high from the teenager in the Tri-Nation A series. However, Suryavanshi has not looked in good touch, managing only 79 runs across three innings. He scored 14 off 12 balls in the first match against Sri Lanka A, struck 44 off 22 at a strike rate of 200 against Afghanistan A, and made 21 off 14 against the same hosts on Monday.

🚨 HEATED MOMENT BETWEEN VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI AND SRI LANKA A PLAYERS 👀 A tense exchange involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi escalated into brief physical contact during the match. pic.twitter.com/IyBUEu9zWY — TheWicketReport (@WicketReport) June 15, 2026

Despite getting good starts, Suryavanshi has been unable to maximise them. The wonder boy from Samastipur in Bihar recently shattered Chris Gayle’s long-standing 14-year record for the most sixes in a single IPL season, hitting 72 maximums in IPL 2026.

His impressive run scoring spree and ability to take on world class bowlers also earned him a national team call up. He was selected for the senior India team for the tour of Ireland and England, and also found a place in the Indian squad for the 2026 Asian Games.

While Suryavanshi’s performances in the U-19 circuit and IPL have been extraordinary, his behaviour on the field has occasionally been questionable. The teenager previously lost his cool against Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final, where he was involved in a tense on field clash with Pakistani players. After a fiery send off from Pakistan fast bowler Ali Raza, a heated exchange occurred, with Suryavanshi responding by pointing to his shoe.