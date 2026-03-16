Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets eyes on Chris Gayle’s 175-run record, IPL trophy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already turned heads with his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and at the U19 World Cup, among almost every other competition that he has played in. Sooryavanshi has now said that his biggest target for this year is winning the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals, while also harbouring a desire to go for Chris Gayle’s record for the highest score in the history of the league.

The 14-year-old was on Sunday asked to choose between three individual records that he would like to break during the BCCI’s Naman Awards: hit six sixes in an over, breaking Gayle’s 175-run record or scoring the fastest IPL century. “Breaking that 175 record,” he said. Gayle’s astonishing knock had come in the 2013 season of the IPL while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the now-defunct Pune Warriors. The West Indies great played through the innings and finished with a score of 175 in 66 balls, his knock peppered with 13 fours and 17 sixes. It remains the highest score by any batter in men’s T20Is.