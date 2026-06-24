Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi required to use separate changing room in England tour?

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently earned a maiden call-up to the Indian national team, will reportedly be required to use his own changing room during India’s tour of England.

A report by The Guardian states that Sooryavanshi will be mandated to have separate facilities for safeguarding reasons, as the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) procedures will be in force throughout the series.

The hype surrounding the prodigy from Bihar is real, as he could make history by becoming India’s youngest international cricketer on Friday, should he earn his debut cap in the T20I against Ireland in Belfast. India will play two T20Is against Ireland before a five-match T20 series against England, which begins in Durham next Wednesday.