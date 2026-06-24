‘Like a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar but can he…’: Kapil Dev on Sooryavanshi
Kapil Dev was player of the match in the game in which a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for India, now Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to break the record the latter has held since then of being the youngest man to play in international cricket for the country.
With the Indian team including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reaching Ireland for the upcoming T20 series against the hosts starting Friday, all the spotlight has been on the 15-year-old batting prodigy. The Bihar cricketer, who was selected for the Indian T20 team for the Ireland and England Tour as well India’s Asian Games squad, is expected to break Sachin Tendulkar’s long-held record of being the youngest to play for India at the age of 16 years and 205 days, with his debut for India during the tour. 1983 World Cup winning Indian captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev, who was player of the match in the game in which Tendulkar had made his debut in 1989, has lauded Sooryavanshi but said that he is still too young and it may be too early to make a well-rounded assessment of him.
“Vaibhav is too young. But yes he is a special talent and full stop. He is a 16-year-old kid and everything he has is only cricket. Once he reaches 20-22, we will judge. But no doubt his talent is extraordinary. He is like Sachin at the age of 16 but can he play that long? He had to go a long way,” said Dev while speaking with The Indian Express on Tuesday in Panchkula during the Chandigarh Premier League.
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev. (FILE IMAGE)
Sooryavanshi, who had become the youngest cricketer to score a hundred in IPL last year, had smashed a record 175 runs to guide India to victory in final of the U-19 World Cup this year. He then amassed 776 runs in 16 innings this IPL at a strike rate of 237.30 for Rajasthan Royals. The youngster also became the first uncapped player ever to score 700 runs in a single IPL season apart from becoming the first player in T20 history to score 500 powerplay runs in a single edition of a tournament. He was also the Most Valuable Player this IPL and also picked up the emerging player award and the Orange Cap. Earlier this month, Sooryavanshi had scored the fastest half-century in a 50-over match with his 11-ball fifty during his 94 runs against Sri Lanka A in the A tri-series in Sri Lanka. When asked about any message to Sooryavanshi for the upcoming tour, Dev shared that his message for win is for the whole Indian team. “I should say good luck to the Indian team. It’s not just to him but to the whole Indian team and every player. And he is part of that,” added Dev.
On Tuesday, Sooryavanshi was unveiled in the Indian jersey for the first time in a video shared by BCCI.“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up the bat from day one and went to the ground for practice, that dream has now been fulfilled. The biggest step in that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words,” Sooryavanshi had told BCCI in the video.
Earlier, when Sooryavanshi was selected in the Indian team, Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar had spoken about the special talent. “We’ve seen what he can do, almost single-handedly carrying Rajasthan Royals towards the play-offs. He had a great start and backed it up in a competition that is as competitive and high-pressure. He’s a game-changer. We’ve got high hopes of him. He has picked himself,” Agarkar had said.
Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child.
Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships.
An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More