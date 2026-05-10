’30 runs at strike rate of 300 but…’: Hayden on what Sooryavanshi lacked vs GT

Rajasthan Royals were flying high on the back of the scintillating form of their opening pair of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the season. However, that train seems to have sputtered a bit in the last few matches and on Saturday, RR were handed a sound thrashing by the Gujarat Titans.

Chasing a target of 230, RR ended up being all out for just 152 runs and lost the match by 77 runs. Jaiswal, who captained the side for the first time in his career, fell cheaply while Sooryavanshi smashed his way to 36 off 16 before falling to Mohammed Siraj in the fourth over. Gujarat Titans batting coach Matthew Hayden felt that in chases as steep as this, it is as important for someone from the top order to stay as long as possible as it is for them to score quickly.