‘Chahta nahin tha sabko bataoon’: Sooryavanshi reveals reason behind ‘A’ celebration in RR-LSG match

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While his bat has been loaded in repeat mode with chilling efficiency, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is following up each of his landmarks and milestone moments with mysterious celebrations. On Tuesday night, a Sooryavanshi hurricane made a whopping 221-run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, nothing but routine work for the 15-year-old.
Smashing a 38-ball 93, 88 of which came in the form of staggering boundaries all around the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Sooryavanshi’s whirlwind ensured that Rajasthan Royals remained in the Playoffs hunt. As he strolled to a half-century in 23 balls – his slowest this edition – Sooryavanshi brought up another unique celebration. Warping his digits in the form of an ‘A’ symbol, Sooryavanshi raised the signal towards the dug-out.
In the immediate post-match chat, Sooryavanshi revealed that there was no rhyme or rhythm to his celebratory antics as opposed to the onslaught he brings in the Powerplay.
An entertainer on the field and even off it 😄
That's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for you 😌
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/LvQzM3tl06 #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvLSG | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/XO3ZKPPJWb
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2026
“I just did it. Even in the last match, the celebration I did – it meant nothing. I just try something new in every match,” Sooryavanshi told Murali Kartik after picking up the Player of the Match award.
“I don’t read any newspapers. This is just the start. If I end up making a long career, people will always speak something about me.”
However, in a clip later released by RR, Sooryavanshi revealed the special reason behind the celebration that he wanted to protect from a jinx.
“Ye main apni mummy ko dedicate kiya, unka naam A se hai. Mein chahta nahi tha ki sabko bataoon kyunki mein isko continue karna chahta hoon but actually unke liye tha. (This I dedicated to my mother. Her name starts with ‘A’ so that’s why. I didn’t want this to be known to everyone because I don’t want to jinx it.),” he said.
With 579 runs in 12 innings, the 15-year-old has dominated the batting charts while also breaking a slew of records during his latest outing. Sooryavanshi became the first Indian to smash 50 sixes in a season and also became the fastest batter to clock 500 runs in a season, reaching there in only 220 balls.
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