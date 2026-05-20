‘Chahta nahin tha sabko bataoon’: Sooryavanshi reveals reason behind ‘A’ celebration in RR-LSG match

While his bat has been loaded in repeat mode with chilling efficiency, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is following up each of his landmarks and milestone moments with mysterious celebrations. On Tuesday night, a Sooryavanshi hurricane made a whopping 221-run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, nothing but routine work for the 15-year-old.

Smashing a 38-ball 93, 88 of which came in the form of staggering boundaries all around the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Sooryavanshi’s whirlwind ensured that Rajasthan Royals remained in the Playoffs hunt. As he strolled to a half-century in 23 balls – his slowest this edition – Sooryavanshi brought up another unique celebration. Warping his digits in the form of an ‘A’ symbol, Sooryavanshi raised the signal towards the dug-out.