‘Sooryavanshi has rattled Jaiswal’: Ashwin compares RR pair to ‘Sehwag-Chopra’ situation

In the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi storm that has hit the IPL 2026 season, an unlikely casualty has been his senior opening partner and Rajasthan Royals vice-captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal. The India opener has endured a quiet season by his standards, with Sooryavanshi dominating their fast-scoring association, ranked the second-best among all IPL opening pairs.

The 15-year-old has butchered bowling attacks with 53 sixes and 50 fours, aggregating 583 runs in 14 innings at a jaw-dropping 232.50 strike rate. Jaiswal’s shares dwindle in comparison: 397 runs at 159.43 with only 48 fours and 18 sixes.

Former RR all-rounder R Ashwin said that Sooryavanshi’s surging presence has put unusual pressure on Jaiswal to succeed. While both openers failed to set up big scores during RR’s must-win match against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Jaiswal has struggled to temper his aggressive starts on most occasions this season. Ashwin expressed surprise with Jaiswal failing to recalibrate his batting flow with Sooryavanshi at the other end.