Sooryavanshi got provoked, needs to learn; Lankans must behave: Sairaj Bahutule

Senior team’s spin bowling coach says the teenager, a composed boy, coaches around him would tell him how to conduct himself.

Written by: Tushar Bhaduri
3 min readUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 07:55 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost his cool and ended up shoving a Sri Lankan player during India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series match in Dambulla. (Screengrab/X)Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost his cool and ended up shoving a Sri Lankan player during India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series match in Dambulla. (Screengrab/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sairaj Bahutule, the spin bowling coach of the senior Indian team, has backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the wake of the heated scenes that unfolded during India ‘A’s tri-series clash against Sri Lanka ‘A’ on Monday.

Bahutule, who is currently in Lucknow with the senior side for the ODI series against Afghanistan, said he does not believe the 15-year-old is the kind of player who would lose his composure without provocation.

His comments come after India ‘A’ were beaten in a Super Over, following which tempers flared between players from both sides, leading to a brief but intense exchange involving shoving before the situation was eventually brought under control.

“I think it was an unfortunate incident, but we don’t know how it was provoked. The way I know Vaibhav, he is a very composed boy,” Bahutule said on the eve of the second ODI.

The former leg-spinner did admit that the youngster, who has taken the cricket world by storm after his exploits against pedigreed bowlers in the Indian Premier League, needs some guidance on how to stay calm under duress.

“There are experienced coaches around him who will explain it to him. We will make sure that information is given to him as to why that happened. But he will learn. He is a young kid with a lot of responsibilities and is obviously representing India. I think some sort of understanding will be there, and I’m sure he will not repeat it,” Bahutule said.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crossed the line and why he was wrong in Dambulla

After the game in question, Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A’s Vishen Halambage were seen engaged in a heated conversation, which led to physical contact before wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to defuse the situation. Halambage and his teammate Wanuja Sahan were apparently having words with dismissed Indian batters, with Suryansh Shedge one of the targets.

Story continues below this ad

Bahutule felt the Sri Lankans should also introspect about their conduct on the field.

“Sri Lankan players should also be educated in terms of how we need to behave, and so it goes with us. Such incidents can be avoided,” he added.

Sooryavanshi is being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, and with fame and fan following comes increased attention on his conduct on and off the field, especially as he is in line to be included in the national T20 squad for the upcoming tours to Ireland and England.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tushar Bhaduri
Tushar Bhaduri

Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting. Professional Background Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world. Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career. Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey. Recent Notable Articles (2025) His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments: Golf and Athlete Ventures: "In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends. "Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India. Cricket and World Cups: "How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025). "Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match. "IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025). Thought Pieces and Policy: "Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket. "Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024). Olympic Sports: "Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024). Topics of Interest Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments