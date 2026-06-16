Sooryavanshi got provoked, needs to learn; Lankans must behave: Sairaj Bahutule

Sairaj Bahutule, the spin bowling coach of the senior Indian team, has backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the wake of the heated scenes that unfolded during India ‘A’s tri-series clash against Sri Lanka ‘A’ on Monday.

Bahutule, who is currently in Lucknow with the senior side for the ODI series against Afghanistan, said he does not believe the 15-year-old is the kind of player who would lose his composure without provocation.

His comments come after India ‘A’ were beaten in a Super Over, following which tempers flared between players from both sides, leading to a brief but intense exchange involving shoving before the situation was eventually brought under control.