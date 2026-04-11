‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays cricket like it is a video game’: Mohammad Kaif

Former India player Mohammad Kaif had high praises for Rajasthan Royals’ wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi whose 78 off 26 helped RR make short work of the 202-run target set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Guwahati on Friday.

“Never has a 15-year-old made T20 batting look so easy. The bowlers he has hit for a boundary on their first ball include Bumrah, Hazelwood, Bhuvi – all big stars. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays cricket like it is a video game,” Kaif said in a tweet.

Sooryavanshi has taken on all comers this IPL season, slamming boundaries off world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood. On Friday, he also took apart the RCB bowling lineup, taking them for 7 sixes and 8 fours.