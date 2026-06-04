‘Still a little bit of disbelief’: Pat Cummins ‘blown away’ by Sooryavanshi

Pat Cummins may be one of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation but even he had to bear the brunt of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fury in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australia captain finished the IPL Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals with dismal figures of 0/64, with 25 of the runs he conceded coming in one over in which Sooryavanshi smashed a four and then three sixes in row. Sooryavanshi nearly broke Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest-ever IPL century in that innings.

Cummins said that the 15-year-old has shown this year that he wasn’t a one-off last season. “I’d say [the mood in India] is still a little bit of disbelief. I think he’s got enough credits now that he’s not just a flash in the pan. He’s a real talent,” Cummins said on the Sydney Morning Herald. “He’s just a really good hitter of the ball. He’s clearing [the boundary] by 20 or 30 metres, so your margins for error become really small when someone is that strong and has got so many options. He’s really impressive.”