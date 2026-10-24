Vaibhav Sooryavanshi moved out of opening slot for the 1st time, falls for 4 runs in 8 balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returned to the Indian team in their second T20I against New Zealand and ended up playing outside the opening spots for the first time in his fledgling career. India stuck with their in-form opening partnership of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma and 15-year-old Sooryavanshi came in at No.3. The teenager didn’t last long, though, falling after scoring four runs in eight balls.

Sooryavanshi came in as a replacement for Ishan Kishan, who was injured in the first T20I and didn’t bat. New Zealand batted first on Saturday and put up a score of 180/5. Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy initially kept Samson and Abhishek quiet, with the former starting the innings off with a maiden. It was only off the third ball of the second over by Duffy that Abhishek sliced a big shot and managed to get himself and India off the mark.