Vaibhav Sooryavanshi moved out of opening slot for the 1st time, falls for 4 runs in 8 balls

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returned to the Indian team in their second T20I against New Zealand and ended up playing outside the opening spots for the first time in his fledgling career. India stuck with their in-form opening partnership of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma and 15-year-old Sooryavanshi came in at No.3. The teenager didn’t last long, though, falling after scoring four runs in eight balls.
Sooryavanshi came in as a replacement for Ishan Kishan, who was injured in the first T20I and didn’t bat. New Zealand batted first on Saturday and put up a score of 180/5. Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy initially kept Samson and Abhishek quiet, with the former starting the innings off with a maiden. It was only off the third ball of the second over by Duffy that Abhishek sliced a big shot and managed to get himself and India off the mark.
It had looked like Abhishek had been caught at deep square leg off the fifth delivery of that over but the umpire ended up calling it a no ball. Abhishek responded by hitting fours off consecutive balls. The openers eventually managed to put up a stand of 40 runs before Samson fell to Duffy for 14 off 17 balls in the fifth over, which is when Sooryavanshi walked in.
With the pitch being the same one that was used for the first T20I, it wasn’t as conducive to batting as India have experienced in the recent past at home in white-ball cricket. At the same time, though, it has to be noted that Sooryavanshi himself is yet to play any international cricket at home. Nonetheless, he found it difficult to get going.
The teenager was given an early reprieve when Jacobs missed what looked like a straightforward catching chance off just the second ball that Sooryavanshi faced in the innings. Sooryavanshi tried a few more big hits before eventually succumbing to Nathan Smith off the second ball of the seventh over.