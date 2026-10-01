Vaibhav Sooryavanshi only Indian athlete named in TIME’s 100 Rising Stars list

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named in TIME magazine’s TIME 100 Next, an annual list comprising global ‘rising stars who are shaping the future’.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi is the only Indian athlete on the list, which the American publication unveiled on Wednesday. The Bihar prodigy is also the youngest person and one of only seven athletes named in the coveted list.

“This year’s list-makers are pushing boundaries, creating new possibilities, and advancing their fields and communities around the world,” said Time CEO Jessica Sibley.

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Featuring in the ‘Phenom’ category, TIME observed that Sooryavanshi “is fast becoming one of global sport’s most electrifying figures.”