Sooryavanshi on next goal after India call-up: ‘Dominate for 10-20 years’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection in India’s T20I squads for the Ireland and England series, as well as the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, emerged as one of the big talking points when the names were announced on Saturday.

The 15-year-old, who had a stellar IPL 2026 making 776 runs in 16 matches, already has his eyes on a long career, where he wishes to dominate for “10-20 years” and play in a manner that stays in people’s minds.

“I have thought that for the next 20 years, as long as God gives me the chance to play for my country, for a franchise and for a team, I want to play in a way that people remember. Whenever people think of matches, they should say that whenever this player played, he could finish the match on his own.”