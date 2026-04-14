Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘not happy’ being Impact Sub in IPL 2026, reveals RR coach: ‘Not because he’s a poor fielder’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi suffered his first low score in the IPL 2026 on Monday night, a golden duck in Hyderabad. While the first-baller against Sunrisers Hyderabad debutant Praful Hinge would have hurt the 15-year-old sensation, Sooryavanshi is also unhappy with not receiving more game time in the last two matches as RR have deployed him as the Impact Player substitute.

In the previous game in Guwahati, where Rajasthan walloped defending champs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sooryavanshi came in as the impact sub and smashed a spell-binding 78 off 26 deliveries against a world-class bowling line-up led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After SRH piled on a 216 for six score at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday night, Sooryavanshi walked in for the chase as the Impact Sub, replacing seamer Sandeep Sharma. However, the left-hander fell on the first ball of his innings, mistiming a pull with a top-edge to the wicket-keeper.