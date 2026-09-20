‘No technique’: Sooryavanshi will not succeed in all formats, says ex-ENG bowler

The best of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to come, but former England bowler Monty Panesar has cautioned against overwhelming expectations. Despite establishing himself as a powerhouse T20 star in the IPL already within two seasons and becoming India’s youngest-ever debutant, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi’s technique has come under scrutiny.

Panesar, the former England left-arm spinner, has said that it would be unlikely for Sooryavanshi to succeed in all formats with his current technique. Sooryavanshi, who debuted for India in T20Is in July, has racked up 1670 at 42.82 with a jaw-dropping 216.32 strike rate in all T20s. His corresponding numbers in First-Class cricket read 399 runs in 17 innings at an average of 23.47.