‘No technique’: Sooryavanshi will not succeed in all formats, says ex-ENG bowler

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The best of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to come, but former England bowler Monty Panesar has cautioned against overwhelming expectations. Despite establishing himself as a powerhouse T20 star in the IPL already within two seasons and becoming India’s youngest-ever debutant, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi’s technique has come under scrutiny.
Panesar, the former England left-arm spinner, has said that it would be unlikely for Sooryavanshi to succeed in all formats with his current technique. Sooryavanshi, who debuted for India in T20Is in July, has racked up 1670 at 42.82 with a jaw-dropping 216.32 strike rate in all T20s. His corresponding numbers in First-Class cricket read 399 runs in 17 innings at an average of 23.47.
“I can’t see Sooryavanshi transitioning to Test cricket. Harry Brook is the only one right now who’s in the top 10 in Tests and T20Is. But I just don’t think Sooryavanshi has got the technique,” Panesar told the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.
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However, former Australia captain Michael Clarke countered Panesar’s take, backing Sooryavanshi to succeed in the longest format. Clarke cited the examples of modern batting greats Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers while claiming that the Bihar sensation can establish himself across all formats.
“I think you can still play all three formats. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers showed that. These guys were brilliant Test cricketers and unbelievable T20 cricketers as well. If a player from this generation like Sooryavanshi can make the transition into Test cricket, it is going to be unreal to watch. But whether he wants to play Test cricket is going to be a question as well,” said Clarke.
Sooryavanshi’s career-best First-Class score of 93 was recorded last month during East Zone’s triumphant run in the Duleep Trophy semi-final in Bengaluru. He was also named vice-captain of the side during the tournament. Sooryavanshi was a part of the T20I squad that recently blanked Afghanistan 3-0 in Delhi, but did not get a game.
Sooryavanshi will now travel to Japan with the T20I side as part of the Asian Games, becoming the youngest member of the overall Indian contingent in the continental event.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.