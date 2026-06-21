‘No pressure’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after player of match performance vs SL-A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who slammed a 29-ball 94 in Sunday’s Tri-series final vs Sri Lanka A said that he wasn’t under pressure despite an ordinary campaign and an ill-tempered spat with SL-A earlier in the week. “I hadn’t thought of anything. Just wanted to execute what I planned in the first ten and take it forward from there,” Sooryavanshi said after being named player of the match.

“No pressure. I wasn’t executing what I wanted. But after consulting with the coaches, I got it right. Learnt a lot this series. I’ve played a lot of 50-over cricket. Not sure people know about it. The challenge was to adapt to different conditions, it was nice to take it on,” he added.