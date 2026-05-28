Sooryavanshi’s mantra is ‘I don’t give a damn about any bowler’: Jurel

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have caught the imagination of the cricketing world with his exploits this season in the 2026 IPL but the secret to his success lies in the simplicity of his approach, according to his Rajasthan Royals teammate Dhruv Jurel. Jurel had himself played an impressive knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday – a 21-ball 50, but he and almost every player who took the field was overshadowed by Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking knock.

The 15-year-old smashed 97 in 29 balls and over the course of the innings, he broke Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in an IPL season. He also fell just three runs short of Gayle’s record for fastest IPL century. “The best thing about Vaibhav that I have noticed is that he doesn’t plan anything,” Dhruv Jurel said at the post-match press conference. “Because he practices a lot and he always backs himself. That’s what he does every time he goes out and plays. The best thing about him is that he backs himself. He doesn’t even have a shadow of doubt that ‘I am not able to do it,” he added.