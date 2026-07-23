Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams maiden India half century in 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of India celebrates after scoring his fifty runs during the 1st T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed his maiden half century for India in the first T20I match vs Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. The 15-year-old prodigy brought up his milestone 50 in 18 deliveries in an innings studded with 4 fours and 4 sixes. became the youngest player in the world to score a fifty in men’s international cricket.

However, he could not last long after scoring his half century, going down to Richard Ngarava in the very next ball. This was the same ground where Sooryavanshi had lit up the Under-19 World Cup in January with a match-winning 80-ball 175 against England in the final. He had made his highly anticipated India senior debut in the England series in the second T20I after replacing Sanju Samson. He was given three matches, including the 3rd and 4th T20Is but was ultimately replaced by Samson for the 5th match. Sooryavanshi scored 14, 13 and 15 in the three matches in the series which India ultimately lost 4-0.