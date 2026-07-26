Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads India to clean sweep in Zimbabwe

Shreyas Iyer’s first assignment as India’s T20I captain had begun with setbacks in Ireland and England. In Zimbabwe, however, he found the turnaround he was looking for, leading India to a 3-0 sweep after a 35-run win in the final game in Harare.

The foundation to Sunday’s win was laid by the top order. A 75-run second-wicket stand between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan helped India reach 192/5, with the two left-handers combining aggression and composure against a disciplined Zimbabwe attack.

After Abhishek Sharma’s lean run continued with another low score, India needed a partnership that could restore momentum without allowing Zimbabwe to build pressure. They got exactly that from Sooryavanshi and Kishan, who brought contrasting styles to the same result.

Sooryavanshi continued to showcase the power game that has made him one of India’s most exciting young batters, but there was greater control to his aggression. He did not wait for loose deliveries, attacking from the outset. A lofted punch-drive off Sikandar Raza, a pull off Blessing Muzarabani over long leg and a strike over deep midwicket against Wellington Masakadza showed his ability to clear the boundary.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. (Faheem Hussain / CREIMAS for BCCI) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. (Faheem Hussain / CREIMAS for BCCI)

But Zimbabwe made him work hard. Muzarabani challenged him with pace and bounce, while Nyamhuri and Evans repeatedly attempted to cramp him with wide yorkers and slower deliveries. Sooryavanshi responded by finding gaps, rotating strike and waiting for the right moments to attack.

At the other end, Kishan provided the stability India needed after the early loss of Abhishek. He survived a disciplined opening spell from Nyamhuri, who consistently tested him outside off stump with movement and accuracy. Once settled, Kishan found his range, guiding behind square before taking on Evans with back-to-back boundaries.

The partnership grew as both batters adapted to Zimbabwe’s plans. When Zimbabwe missed their lengths, they capitalised. Kishan’s slog-sweep against Masakadza and Sooryavanshi’s reverse-sweep against Madhevere were examples of calculated aggression rather than reckless hitting.

Story continues below this ad

Zimbabwe’s bowlers, though, refused to let India run away. Madhevere and Bennett kept the batters quiet through the middle overs, while Raza’s variations forced them to manufacture scoring opportunities. Their disciplined lines made the partnership even more valuable.

Kishan fell soon after the drinks break for 29, attempting to take on Raza but missing a delivery that crashed into his leg stump.

Sooryavanshi reached his second T20I fifty off 31 balls and then added 50 runs for the third wicket with captain Iyer. He looked set for a maiden international hundred before Evans produced a stunning low catch at long-off to dismiss him for 81 off 49 balls, an innings containing eight fours and four sixes.

Iyer added a quick 27 off 18 balls, while Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh provided useful contributions in the final overs, the building blocks of which were laid by Sooryavanshi and Kishan, whose partnership helped India overcome Zimbabwe’s disciplined bowling and post a challenging total.

Story continues below this ad

Mayank impresses

Mayank Yadav began the series on Thursday by claiming 2/18 in his four overs. The spell gave a glimpse of his high pace, with deliveries clocking near 150 kph. The challenge was whether he could replicate that again, and on Sunday, he showed he could.

Brian Bennett had faced the brunt of his high pace when he nicked Mayank’s first delivery of the match on Thursday. Lightning struck the same place on Sunday, when the 24-year-old removed the right-hander on the first ball of the innings, a 147kmph thunderbolt taking the outside edge and Sooryavanshi taking the catch at the lone first slip.

What stood out was Mayank’s ability to sustain that pace through his spell. He was consistently in the high 140s, troubling batters with deliveries of 145kph, 147kph, 148kph and 149kph. Mayank later removed Wessly Madhevere for 28 to break a 60-run stand with Ryan Burl before dismissing Brad Evans in the final over to end with 3/29 in his four overs.

Mayank was supported by Yash Thakur, who took 2/45 in his four overs, which included wickets in successive deliveries. He dismissed Dion Myers and Sikandar Raza in the fourth over to leave them 34/3. His figures could have been a lot better had the fielders held on to their chances, with three dropped catches off his bowling not allowing him to add to his tally.

Story continues below this ad

Ashok Sharma, the other debutant on this tour with Thakur, took 1/20 in his four overs, but like his bowling partner could have had a wicket early in his spell had Ishan Kishan held on to a top-edge.

Only Ryan Burl offered resistance, remaining unbeaten on 54, but it was not enough as India completed an easy win..

Brief scores: India 192/5 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 81; Brad Evans 2/41) beat Zimbabwe 157/7 in 20 overs (Ryan Burl 54; Mayank Yadav 3/29, Yash Thakur 2/45) by 35 runs.