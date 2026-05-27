Sooryavanshi’s 03 joins Dhoni’s 7, Kohli’s 18, Rohit’s 45 in prized jersey club

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exploits - in terms of run-making, strike rate and six-hitting ability - has made him a favourite among those collecting jerseys. (ANI Photo)

The IPL is in its 19th season but the only jerseys worth collecting and sporting for a long time now were the ones with 7 (MS Dhoni), 18 (Virat Kohli) and 45 (Rohit Sharma) printed on them. This edition, one can add 03 (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) to the short list.

The 15-year-old’s exploits – in terms of run-making, strike rate and six-hitting ability – has made him a favourite among those collecting jerseys.

Rajasthan Royals has witnessed a huge demand for Sooryavanshi jerseys this season and a source in the team said that they had never seen such a spike in demand for any particular player’s jersey since the inception of the league.