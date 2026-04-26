Sooryavanshi’s 103 goes in vain as Kishan and Abhishek power SRH to record chase

Synopsis: Sooryavanshi blazed 103 off 37 balls but Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma put on 139 to power SRH to the fourth highest chase in IPL history.

Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma helped SRH chase down 229 and ensure Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s century went in vain.

Sooryavanshi tees off

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had scored 54 runs across his previous three innings. For a teenager who had been one of the stories of this IPL, that was a slump. On Saturday in Jaipur, he answered it with 103 off 37 balls.

The assault was immediate. Praful Hinge, who had taken three RR wickets in a single over earlier this season, found himself on the receiving end — four sixes in the opening over. Much of the damage came on the leg side, where 63 percent of Sooryavanshi’s runs were scored. He struck 12 sixes in all, eight of them between long-on and square leg.