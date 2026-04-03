How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is dismantling IPL bowling attacks with his leg-side range

Ever since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 season, matches involving Rajasthan Royals have had an added sense of anticipation, with everyone eager to see how the teenage sensation would play against different oppositions.

The left-hander has so far delivered against different teams, and a closer look at some of his best innings so far reveals a striking pattern: when Sooryavanshi gets going, a significant chunk of his runs flows through the arc between long-on and square leg. The southpaw has found a zone that he could dominate consistently and force bowlers to alter their plans.

The most definitive example came in his knock of 101 against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, an innings where he not only became the youngest men’s T20 centurion, but also offered a first glimpse of his core strengths as a batter. Eight of his 11 sixes were struck in the arc between long-on and mid-wicket, underlining the extent of his control in that region.

Eight of his 11 sixes during his record innings against GT last year were struck in the arc between long-on and mid-wicket, underlining the extent of his control in that region. (Credit: IPLT20.com) Eight of his 11 sixes during his record innings against GT last year were struck in the arc between long-on and mid-wicket, underlining the extent of his control in that region. (Credit: IPLT20.com)

For the then 14-year-old, he showed a remarkable ability to pick lengths early and committed fully to his shots. Anything marginally overpitched or drifting into his hitting arc was dispatched with minimal fuss. Even when bowlers altered their lines, either by going shorter or angling it across him, he managed to access the leg side with clever manipulation of angles.

Additionally, Sooryavanshi has also shown a lack of fear towards playing quick bowling, either in matches or in the nets.

“We knew what he was capable of and the kind of shots he could play. But to do it in front of such a big crowd, in a high-pressure situation, against a strong bowling attack – that was truly special. Technically, he has a great downswing, which helps him generate that kind of power. Today, he showed everyone exactly how good he is. Honestly, you could keep talking about that knock endlessly,” RR’s lead assistant coach Vikram Rathour said after the match.

“He is one guy who takes on Jofra [Archer] in the nets. Jofra is maybe one of the toughest bowlers to face in the nets because he is so awkward, and he bowls quick. But he is the one who really bats against him and really takes him on,” he added.

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If that knock was the blueprint, his 52 against CSK in the IPL 2026 opener reinforced it, but in a different context. This innings showed Sooryavanshi could dominate the powerplay, as he hit four sixes in the same arc as the innings against GT last year.

In his 52 against CSK on Monday, Sooryavanshi targetted the mid-wicket and long-on regions and succeeded in clearing the boundary. (Credit: IPLT20.com) In his 52 against CSK on Monday, Sooryavanshi targetted the mid-wicket and long-on regions and succeeded in clearing the boundary. (Credit: IPLT20.com)

Crucially, both innings highlighted how early he dictates terms in matches. By targeting a specific zone, Sooryavanshi not only maximises scoring opportunities but also disrupts bowling plans within the first few overs, thereby putting the opposition on the back foot early and easing the pressure in his own setup.

What also stood out was his ability to adjust his scoring angles without moving away from his main strength. He went straighter when required and then quickly shifted towards mid-wicket, making it harder for bowlers to settle on a fixed line.

In the IPL 2026 opener against CSK, Sooryavanshi also gave a glimpse of his off-side six hitting ability when he carved slower ball on a length outside off from Matt Henry over deep backward point.

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His 57 against CSK in IPL 2025 (left) brought 34 runs in the same long-on to square-leg arc, while his 40 against His 57 against CSK in IPL 2025 (left) brought 34 runs in the same long-on to square-leg arc, while his 40 against Punjab Kings (right) was built on extending that arc from straight down the ground to square leg. (Credit: IPLT20.com)

The pattern is evident in some of his other knocks as well. His 57 against CSK in IPL 2025 brought 34 runs in the same long-on to square-leg arc, while his 40 against Punjab Kings was built on extending that arc from straight down the ground to square leg.

The left-hander may not yet be a 360-degree batter, but he does not need to be. As long as he continues to dominate one side of the ground this convincingly, he remains a serious threat against any bowling attack.