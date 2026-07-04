England’s ‘homework’ pays off against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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England had a plan. They may have been in all sorts of turmoil in recent times, but they had done their homework on the youngest-ever cricketer to represent India.
“We have some tactical decisions. Just a matter of executing now,” captain Harry Brook said at the toss about their ploy to keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in check on his international debut.
Sooryavanshi’s debut seemed an inevitability at Manchester, considering the form — or the abject lack of it — of Sanju Samson in the last three matches. Anticipating the move, England had devised a plan against Sooryavanshi. Not that plans always work against the youngster, but today, they did as he only scored a 10-ball 14.
England peppered the prodigy with short balls. Every delivery came with a disclaimer: age is of little relevance in the big boys’ club. Sooryavanshi swung and missed the first two deliveries he faced off Josh Tongue. His maiden international run was almost anti-climactic to the build-up: an inside-edged single while trying to survive a 145 kmph yorker.
Jofra Archer was once asked about Sooryavanshi’s weakness, to which he had replied: “I’ll tell you after the IPL.”
It became evident that he was saving his knowledge for today. He erred on his first ball to his Rajasthan Royals teammate, and was dispatched for a six. Thereafter, he pulled his length back.
However, whenever the ball was pitched up, it went flying. Like the first ball of the third over, which he almost caressed, but with enough venom to send it into the stands over midwicket. However, England did not let him settle.
Off-spinner Will Jacks was brought in the fourth over, and his first delivery to Sooryavanshi was an 80kmph floater. Having shown it the respect the delivery arguably did not deserve, he tried to smash the next one. Except, this was a 94kmph slider. Sooryavanshi found no connection, was beaten all ends up, and before he could react, saw the zing bails light up. Though two decades his senior, Jos Buttler was as sharp as ever behind the stumps.
Sooryavanshi has struck short deliveries with disdain and spite in the IPL. On a windy day at Manchester, though, the challenge was different. England’s plans paid dividends. But with two moments of brilliance, Sooryavanshi also offered enough glimpses into what seems to be a promising future.
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